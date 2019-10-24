Area storms, lightning damage houses

The thunder rolled and the lightning struck two houses in Wylie, while high winds damaged several Sachse houses during a series of storms that passed across the area late Sunday Oct. 20 and early Monday Oct. 21.

A tornado reportedly touched down in north Dallas, damaging several homes and buildings, and knocking out electric power to about 140,000 customers.

In Sachse, six homes in the 6800 block of Eastview Drive sustained substantial damage from high winds. Two of the houses were rendered uninhabitable, although officials initially thought that number was four before more extensive research was conducted the next day.

For the full story, see the Oct. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]