With the help of dolls, spider webs, skeletons and clowns, one man will bring plenty of scares to thrill-seekers in Sachse. All he’s asking for in return is a donation to charity.

Bloodsworth Manor Haunted House will be in service as soon as it gets dark Oct. 25, 26 and 31. Housed at creator Jim Cox’s home, the hand-made set features a small maze of rooms devoted to different types of frights.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]