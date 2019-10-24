Whitt principal co-writes book

Taking care of others will result in success is a tenet of a book co-written over the past year by Whitt Elementary School Principal Amber Teamann and Melinda Miller, a Missouri elementary school principal.

The book is entitled “Lead With Appreciation: Fostering a Culture of Gratitude” and is an easy-to-use guide based on Teamann’s experiences over a 17-year career in education, and experiences of Miller.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]