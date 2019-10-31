Registration for sustainability summit opens

Dallas County Community College District is on a mission to create a more sustainable future for the next generation.

Its annual Sustainability Summit is scheduled for next week, this year highlighted the link between sustainability practices and social justice.

Keynote speaker Ian Garrett will join other advocates at Eastfield College Friday, Nov. 8. Activities will last from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to DCCCD Executive Administrator of Sustainability Georgeann Moss, speakers will share they ideas on how to create a cleaner, healthier world where climate change isn’t a crisis.

The public, as well as DCCCD students and employees, can enjoy lectures, two workshops and 20 breakout sessions for no cost. Registration is required by Monday, Nov. 4.

Topics include social equity, facility management, ways to institutionalize sustainability, teaching sustainability at all grade levels and resource and energy efficiency.

Most of the information is geared toward corporate and business managers, business owners, facilities personnel, social justice advocates and teachers and administrators.

“Our intention is to educate and inspire citizens as well as our students and educators to look for

opportunities to make a positive difference in the community,” said DCCCD Chancellor Joe May.

For a schedule of events and to register, visit dcccd.edu/sustainabilitysummit. Eastfield College is located at 3737 Motley Drive in Mesquite.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]