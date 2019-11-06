Filing opens for special election

Filing has officially opened for a special election to be held in January.

From now until Monday, Nov. 18, residents may file to run in the race for Place 4 on city council. Bill Adams vacated the place when he resigned on Oct. 14.

The winner will hold the seat until May 2020, when a regular election will be held for the spot.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, a registered voter, a resident of Sachse for at least six months, and not in arrears of tax payments.

Early voting will begin Jan. 2 and end Jan. 14. Election day is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at city hall, located at 3815-B Sachse Road.

For more information or to apply to be on the ballot, visit cityofsachse.com/specialelection2020 or call City Secretary Michelle Lewis-Sirianni at 469-429-4771.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]