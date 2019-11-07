Rezoning request denied, hospital discussed

Sachse City Council met in regular session Monday, Nov. 4 to discuss a potential hospital and the proposed rezoning of 13.95 acres near Muddy Creek Preserve.

Councilmembers are so far in favor of a hospital being built, but they require more details before giving full approval.

They voted to deny the rezoning – the acres would become Planned Development so a boat and RV storage facility could be built on it – after 17 residents spoke against it. Most were concerned about flooding, an increase of traffic and the effect the facility could have on Muddy Creek Preserve.

A full story will be in our Nov. 14 issue.

