Veterans, military families and anyone wishing to thank those who served will have ample opportunities to celebrate freedom.

Sachse and surrounding cities are hosting a handful of Veterans Day ceremonies in the coming week.

First up is the annual pancake breakfast at Armstrong Elementary. Guests can enjoy breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]