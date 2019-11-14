Council denies rezoning request

Opposition by 17 people led the city council to deny a rezoning request last week.

An item on the agenda for their Monday, Nov. 4 meeting involved potentially rezoning 13.95 acres of land near Muddy Creek Preserve to Planned Development. Tony and Ashley Fikes currently own the land, which is zoned Agricultural, and want to build an RV, car and boat storage facility on it.

Homeowners near Pleasant Valley Road had other ideas. One resident, Chris Kamilar, placed signs around the area urging people to attend the meeting and voice their opposition.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]