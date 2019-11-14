Pros and cons of hospital weighed

In a little over a year, Sachse residents may not have to drive to Rowlett or Richardson to seek medical care. One local company is proposing a small medical development in town.

The managers of Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse LLC, Bill Persefield and Jim Campbell, spoke during the workshop before the city council meeting Monday, Nov. 4. The discussion continued into the regular session.

They want to build a hospital and medical office development on 19.9 acres along the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT).

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]