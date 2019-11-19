Eight file for city council place

A race between eight people has developed for Sachse’s January special election.

Running for Place 4 are Kirk Wood, George “Butch” Kemper, Melvin M. Randle, Jr., Drew Shubzda, Patrick Cook, Debbie Stout, Chance Lindsey and Bob Yarborough.

Former councilmember Bill Adams vacated Place 4 in October. The winner will hold the position until May 2020, when the place goes up for grabs again during the general, regularly-scheduled election.

Filing for the special election closed Monday, Nov. 18 and the last day for a candidate to withdraw is Thursday, Nov. 21. Early voting begins Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 14, and Election Day is Saturday, Jan. 18. All voting will be conducted at city hall, 3815-B Sachse Road.

A more detailed story on the candidates will appear in our Nov. 28 issue. A voting guide will be featured prior to the start of early voting.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]