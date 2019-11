While most people are home preparing a meal, sleeping late or watching the Macy’s parade on TV, a few hundred people will be raising money for Sachse High’s senior class.

The 16th annual Turkey Trot is set for Thursday, Nov. 28 at SHS. Registration and packet pickup begins at 7 a.m., the fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]