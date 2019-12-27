Council seeks public input for possible bond

Council is giving Sachse residents a chance to guide their decisions on road, drainage and facility work.

When they met just before Christmas, City Manager Gina Nash brought up the possibility of a bond election in November 2020 or May 2021. The total cost of completing all the projects identified in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan – such as redoing Sachse and Merritt Roads, fixing the flooding at Jackson Meadow Pond and building a new animal shelter, among many others – is $50 million. A bond election would be the quickest way of funding and finishing these.

However, councilmembers expressed interest in getting public input before proceeding. In the coming months, they will plan sessions where people can ask questions and share their opinions.

More details will be included in our Jan. 2 issue.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]