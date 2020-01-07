Lindsey, Shubzda to face each other in runoff

Chance Lindsey and Drew Shubzda will face off in a runoff election for Place 4 on the city council.

Because no one received more than 50 percent of all votes, the city called for a runoff election between the top two candidates.

Lindsey received 44.21 percent of the votes, or 267 total, with 179 cast in early voting and 88 on Election Day, held Tuesday, Jan. 7. Shubzda got 34.11 percent, amounting to 206 total. 108 came during early voting and 98 on Election Day.

Six other candidates had challenged them. Patrick Cook got 35 votes (5.79 percent), Debbie Stout got 30 votes (4.97 percent), Melvin M. Randle, Jr. got 29 votes (4.8 percent), Bob Yarborough got 18 votes (2.98 percent), Butch Kemper got 15 votes votes (2.48 percent) and Kirk Wood got 4 votes (0.6 percent).

Councilmembers will canvass votes at their special meeting Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The runoff election is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]