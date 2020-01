In just over a week, the Michael J. Felix Community Center will be open for business.

The grand opening of the long-awaited facility will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. A lineup of speakers – including architect Ron Hobbs, State Rep. Jared Patterson, City Manager Gina Nash, Parks and Recreation Board Chair Cyndi Mitchell and Mayor Mike Felix – will kick off the ceremony.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]