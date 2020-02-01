Lindsey elected to place 4

Chance Lindsey has been elected to Place 4 on city council.

Today – Saturday, Feb. 1 – was Election Day in Sachse. Lindsey garnered 58.17 percent of the votes with a total of 445 ballots cast for him.

His opponent Drew Shubzda received 320 total votes, or 41.83 percent.

Of Lindsey’s total votes, 324 were cast during early voting and 121 on Election Day. Shubzda received 235 during early voting and 85 on Election Day.

A total of 765 residents voted in the runoff election, with 559 participating in early voting and 206 appearing at city hall today to vote.

Results will be canvassed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

