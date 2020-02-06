Students showcase talent

Sachse High students proved they had talent last weekend.

The school held its annual talent show Thursday, Jan. 30. Sixteen acts involving nearly 30 students took the stage.

First place went to Sky Toups for her rendition of “Social Climb” by I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME. Jack White, Kaitlyn Collins, Liyah Williams and Caleb Casteel performed “Say My Name” from hit musical “Beetlejuice” and took home second place. Third place went to Bella Rodriguez and Mari Primm, who sang “Shallow” from the movie “A Star Is Born.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]