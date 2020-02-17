Chlorine disinfection starts in two weeks

North Texas Municipal Water District will conduct its annual chlorine maintenance of the water distribution system from March 2 through March 30, during which customers may notice a chlorine smell in their water.

The annual maintenance process is necessary to maintain the regional system and year round water quality.

Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as parasites and viruses. Disinfection involves a two-step process that first treats the water at the treatment plant and then chloramine disinfectant (chlorine and ammonia) is added to maintain water quality through the miles of pipes to homes and businesses.

During the temporary change, NTMWD suspends adding ammonia and uses free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it travels through pipes. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this temporary conversion is a common practice for many water providers using chloramines for disinfection.

“This routine, temporary change in water disinfectant is vital to maintain water quality year-round,” said Zeke Campbell, NTMWD Water System Manager. “This common system maintenance practice does not increase the amount of chlorine, and the water remains safe to drink.”

The water district has conducted chlorine maintenance for more than a decade, and continues to meet safe drinking water standards earning recognition from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as a Superior Public Water System.

The absence of ammonia during these few weeks may make the chlorine disinfectant more noticeable to some people. There are simple steps to minimize taste, odor or skin sensitivities, including placing a pitcher of water in the refrigerator overnight or adding a slice of citrus to the water. Adding a crushed 1,000 mg Vitamin C tablet to bath water will remove the chlorine.

During the change, the cities and districts served by NTMWD may help move the chlorine-disinfected water through the system faster by flushing water from fire hydrants. The combination of converting to chlorine disinfectant and flushing the pipes helps maintain the system and safe water year round.

The district conducts hundreds of tests daily in a state-certified laboratory to ensure water safety. Monthly and annual water quality reports are posted online, including results of tests conducted during the annual system maintenance. Customers can view this information at www.ntmwd.com/water-testing/. The TCEQ also conducts routine sampling and tests on the NTMWD and city distribution systems through an independent laboratory to confirm water quality compliance with state and federal standards.

Several resources on the disinfection process are posted online, including fact sheets, frequently asked questions, infographics, videos, and guidelines for questions about water quality. NTMWD also recommends that customers review the water quality information posted on their city or utility websites.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]