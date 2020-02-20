Libraries work to promote Black History Month

Between children’s programming, teen parties, student resources and adult seminars, libraries reach more people every year. And these ever-growing spheres of influence mean greater responsibility when choosing what to celebrate each month.

February has been designated Black History Month since 1976. When deciding how to honor such an expansive and complex topic, librarians can choose a variety of angles, each with its own pros and cons.

At Sachse Public Library, planning often begins by simply opening a search engine. However, researching Black authors is the easy part; narrowing down what to highlight is more nuanced.

For the full story, see the Feb. 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]