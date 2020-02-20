Local artist fuses a future

Jamaison Schuler turned over a new leaf last year when he created Four Leaves Glassworks. The Sachse resident fuses glass into plates, jewelry and home décor – and is completely self-taught.

“I’ve always been interested in glass,” he said. “I grew up in southern Indiana and there was a church with a massive stained glass window. My wife and I got married in October 1998 and the next Memorial Day, we visited her grandfather [who worked with stained glass]. I was looking at a lamp he made and said I’d like to learn about glass. Ten minutes later, he was teaching me how to do it.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]