Sachse has its official candidates for the May 2 election.

Places 3 and 4 are up for reelection, but only one race is contested. Paul Watkins, incumbent, has filed for Place 3, as has Frank Millsap. Chance Lindsey, incumbent, has filed for Place 4 and does not have any opponents.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]