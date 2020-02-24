Two vehicle burglaries reported

Woodbridge residents reported two vehicle burglaries early Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m. that day, an unknown subject broke into two unlocked vehicles in the 3600 block of Ridge Glen. The subject was wearing a light-colored robe or hoodie with gloves, and reportedly took a package that was going to be mailed.

According to the police, other neighborhood residents saw the suspect on camera.

“The biggest preventative advice we have is make sure that you lock your car,” said Lieutenant Marty Cassidy.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]