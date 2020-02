Sachse High School’s robotics teams are programmed for progress – and according to their teacher, their talent comes naturally.

Of the school’s four teams – Team Genesys, Team Hubble, Team Finesse and Team Reborn – three made it all the way to state. They competed at the VEX Robotics Region 2 Championship in Terrell Saturday, Feb. 22.

For the full story, see the Feb. 27 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]