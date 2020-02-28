Early voting ends today

Sachse voters have a few hours left to participate in early voting for the March 3 primary.

Early voting will end at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Ballots will be split into Democratic and Republican primaries, featuring races from presidential nominees all the way to county constables.

Dallas County residents can vote at Sachse City Hall, located at 3815-B Sachse Road. Other nearby locations include Richland College – Garland Campus, 675 W. Walnut Street; South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd.; and Rowlett City Hall, 4004 Main Street.

Nearest locations for Collin County residents are Wylie’s Smith Public Library, 300 Country Club Road; Murphy Community Center, 205 N. Murphy Road; and Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 2831 E. President George Bush Freeway.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination, but will still face six challengers – Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, Boby Ely, Joe Walsh, Matthew John Matern, Zoltan Istvan and Bill Weld – on Texas ballots. They will also feature an “uncommitted” option.

Although only eight Democrats are officially left in the race, ballots will feature all 17 people who originally filed. Candidates still in the running are Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Other major races are for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, State Representative and Railroad Commissioner.

Ballots for each political party include a list of non-binding propositions used to gauge voter opinions on a number of issues.

Potential voters must be at least 18 years old and present a valid form of identification. These include a Texas Driver License, Texas Election Identification Certification issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military Identification Care, U.S. Citizenship Certificate, or U.S. Passport.

If a voter does not possess one of these and cannot reasonably obtain such identification, they may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. This entails presenting a copy or original government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; or a U.S. or state birth certificate.

