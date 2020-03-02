Council to discuss possible bond election

Sachse City Council will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. to discuss a possible bond election.

They are due to receive an update on necessary street, utility, drainage and facility renovations at their regularly-scheduled meeting. In December 2019, City Manager Gina Nash proposed looking into a bond election to cover the costs needed for these projects.

Plans include fixing the roads most in need of repairs (such as Sachse Road phases two through four, Pleasant Valley, Blackburn/Ingram, Bailey, Hooper and Dewitt), rehabilitating sewer lines, improving flood control at select locations, and building a new animal shelter and public works/parks facility.

Although no action will be taken tonight, the public is welcome to listen to discussions.

Council will also hear a presentation on the Ranch Road future development, which was approved in May 2019. After months of work, staff members involved with the project have drawn up a plan for the future development that features park space and additional on-site parking.

A follow-up story on the March 2 council meeting will be in the March 12 issue of The Sachse News.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]