Biden, Sanders lead the pack

Handful of runoffs slated

Closely following election results throughout the state, Democratic Primary voters in Collin County this week gave a slight edge to former Vice President Joe Biden over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for the presidential nomination.

In political party balloting Tuesday, 84,500 voters participated in the Democratic Primary and 68,000 participated in the Republican Primary.

Collin County results show Biden with 29,960 votes (32.87 percent) and Sanders with 25,548 votes (29.81 percent). Throughout Texas, Biden received 30 percent of the vote and Sanders earned 29 percent.

In Republican Primary presidential balloting, President Donald Trump faced only token opposition and took 93.6 percent of the tally in Collin County, or 64,502 votes.

Although results were evenly split in Collin County to pick a GOP nominee for U.S. Representative, District 32, Genevieve Collins earned the nod in a field of five hopefuls. She will face Democratic incumbent Rep. Colin Allred in November. Collins received 1,416 votes (42.24 percent) in Collin County and Floyd McLendon received 1,686 votes (42.44 percent). Throughout the district, which includes a portion of Dallas County, Collins earned 52.63 percent of the vote to 34.16 cast for McLendon.

For U.S. Senator, GOP incumbent John Cornyn received 76.33 percent of the vote statewide and 75.85 percent in Collin County to capture the nomination in a 5-candidate field. Democrats will return to the polls in a May 26 runoff election to pick a nominee.

For U.S. Senate in the Democratic Primary, M.J. Hegar received 22.72 percent of the vote statewide out of 12 hopefuls and Royce West received 13.6 percent. In Collin County, 26.6 percent of votes went to Hegar and 19.39 percent went to West.

A runoff also will be needed to determine the Democratic nominee for U.S. Representative, District 3, who will face GOP incumbent Rep. Van Taylor in fall. Making the runoff were Lulu Seikaly who received 28,101 votes (44.5 percent) and Sean McCaffity who received 27,639 votes (43.76 percent).

In a State Representative, District 89, contest, Sugar Ray Ash received 6,979 votes (54.56 percent) to beat John Cocks who earned 5,812 votes (45.44 percent). Ash will face incumbent state Rep. Candy Noble who was unopposed in the Republican Primary.

For Collin County Tax Assessor, GOP incumbent Kenneth Maun earned 37,729 primary votes (59.12 percent) to hold off challenger Scott Grigg who received 26,084 votes (40.88 percent). Maun will face Democrat John Turner-McClelland, who was unopposed in the primary, in the November General Election.

