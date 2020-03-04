Council gets started on bond election planning

Council is planning a possible bond election this November.

They met in regular session Monday, March 2 to discuss the next steps. If council calls an election, the $52 million bond will fix streets, utilities, drainage and facilities, namely the animal shelter and public works/parks building.

At their next session, each councilmember will nominate a resident to serve on a Bond 2020 board. This committee will have detailed, multiple-hour meetings to learn more about what a bond is, identify the areas of greatest need and host three public input meetings.

Public input meetings are tentatively scheduled for April 28, May 12 and June 14.

In other business, councilmembers approved an agreement with PMB Acquisitions for design of park land and parking spaces in the future development on Ranch Road.

A more detailed story outlining the council meeting will be in our March 12 issue.

