Constructing a career

Women in Construction celebrated

Skanska, the company in charge of constructing Collin College’s Wylie campus, is kicking off Women’s History Month with a special week of its own.

March 1-7 is Women in Construction (WIC) week. Across the nation, women from all areas of the construction industry will highlight their accomplishments and teach their male counterparts how to be better allies.

At the Collin College site, festivities were planned for each day. Mornings began with “toolbox talks” and, depending on the day of the week, progressed to mixers, expos and outreaches.

For the full story, see the March 5 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]