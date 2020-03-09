DCCCD begins consolidation process

The Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) is one step closer to becoming a single college.

DCCCD trustees voted last week to change the school’s name to Dallas College, effective this coming June. That’s when the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) is set to give its final approval on merging.

Officials believe consolidating DCCCD will make it easier for students to get degrees. The system currently consists of seven separate colleges, but once they’re combined, the campuses will each house a different academic department.

This fall, Dallas College will also launch its first four-year degree through its School of Education and Early Childhood Institute.

“Fifty-four years of being a district is a long time, and we know it will take time and effort to fully implement the Dallas College name. Today’s resolution helps officially establish the new name in the community,” said Board Chair Diana Flores. “We are excited to embark on a change that helps us better fulfill our mission to transform lives and communities through higher education.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]