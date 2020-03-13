GISD extends school closings

Garland ISD has canceled classes next week, March 16-20, due to concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19).

Administrators will spend next week assessing the situation and determining next steps. Online learning resources will be available on garlandisd.net.

Students who have been on a cruise or traveled to China, Iran, South Korea or most countries in Europe are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to the U.S.

GISD recommends washing hands for 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting surfaces, avoiding contact with people who are sick and staying indoors when possible.

