Handful of facilities to close today

Due to coronavirus concerns, the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center, Sachse Public Library and Michael J. Felix Community Center will close at 5 p.m. today, March 13, and remain closed until further notice.

The police department and both fire stations will stay open and operational. Public safety officials urge residents not to visit the facilities unless it’s essential.

A city council workshop and meeting will still occur at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at city hall. Guests should limit socializing, and city administrators recommend watching the live stream on cityofsachse.com in lieu of attending in person.

“The city of Sachse’s chief responsibility is to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents, guests, patrons and staff,” said Mayor Mike Felix. “The decision to close these facilities is based on our concern for the most vulnerable populations. The city is aware and prepared. We’re taking actions to prevent, limit and slow the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

