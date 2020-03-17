Allred plans telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who represents a portion of Sachse, will host a telephone town hall regarding coronavirus at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services Dr. Philip Huang, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center Dr. Trish M. Perl, and President of Dallas County Medical Society Dr. Mark Casanova will join him.

They will focus on how COVID-19 is being handled and what North Texans can do to prevent its spread.

Participants can visit allred.house.gov/live to sign up to receive a phone call. The site also has an option to listen live.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]