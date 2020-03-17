GISD extends school closings

Garland ISD administrators have decided to keep schools closed an additional week.

According to Superintendent Ricardo López, he will reassess the situation on April 3.

“While there are no known cases in Garland, Rowlett or Sachse at this time, Dallas County is experiencing increasing community spread with a growing number of cases,” he said. “After the first decision was made to close, district leaders began working diligently to address multiple issues to ensure that our students are cared for, meals are available, and that learning continues. We continue to meet daily to plan and coordinate our support for students and staff, regardless of how long we are closed.”

District officials have also created a color-coded chart to help explain emergency measures. There are five levels – yellow, blue, purple, orange and red – and GISD is currently at level red. Schools will reopen when the COVID-19 situation decreases to level blue.

Online learning is in place here. Families without access to reliable internet can complete a survey here so administrators can provide them with other options.

The distance learning site also includes a tab for counseling resources, both for academics and mental health.

More information is available on GISD’s coronavirus page.

“I am unswerving in my commitment to the welfare and education of all our children,” López said. “By working together, we can continue to excel in what we provide. We have the very best staff, families and communities in Garland ISD. This is true on a typical day and even more so in times of adversity.”

