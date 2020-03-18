9th COVID-19 case found in Collin County

Dallas County cases increase by 11

A ninth Covid-19 case in Collin County was announced Wednesday by county health officials.

Testing positive for the disease was a 32-year-old Plano woman who is now in self-quarantine. She is the third confirmed case in Plano.

There are 66 persons under monitoring for the disease in the county, down from more than 80 earlier in the week.

Dallas County officials have reported 11 new cases of the disease, bringing the county’s total to 35.

Cases include one teenager, one woman in her 20s, one man and one woman in their 30s, one man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s, and one man in his 70s.

Eight of these people are self-isolating in their homes and three are hospitalized, including one in critical care.

Healthcare professionals reported that five of the new Dallas County cases haven’t traveled and don’t have contact with previously confirmed cases. This indicates community transmission.

