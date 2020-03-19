Local business leader retires

After several decades of serving the community, local leader Gary Overby retired from Edward Jones Investments.

Overby and his wife Sheri moved to Sachse from Oklahoma in 1984 to help start First National Bank of Sachse, now Prosperity Bank. He was instrumental in creating Fallfest and Sachse Chamber of Commerce, also serving in the Lions Club and on the Economic Development Corporation committee.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]