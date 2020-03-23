Additional coronavirus cases found in Dallas County

This morning, Dallas County health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 155.

Two men in their sixties have died of the virus since yesterday. Both had been critically ill in a hospital, but only one had underlying health conditions.

The death rate in Dallas County is now at four.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two Dallas County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 since yesterday’s posting,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ order will save lives but it takes all of us. We are working to answer the many questions from business we have received this morning and will get you answers as soon as possible. Most of your questions can be found by carefully reading the order and I encourage people to do that before they contact us.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]