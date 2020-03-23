Mayor orders Shelter in Place

At 11:59 p.m. tonight – Monday, March 23 – Sachse will be under a Shelter in Place.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins put the county under Shelter in Place effective at the same time. Since Sachse is split between Dallas and Collin Counties, Mayor Mike Felix decided to issue an order covering the entire city.

All individuals are ordered to stay at their residences and may only leave for essential activities, to perform essential government functions or to operate an essential business.

Essential activities include obtaining health or safety services, buying necessary supplies, engaging in outdoor activity six feet from other people, caring for a family member or pet in another household, and going to work at an essential business.

Essential businesses include healthcare operations, government, critical infrastructure, food service providers, providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged people, services to maintain essential operations of residences, news media and childcare services.

Sachse’s order also suspends any delivery time restrictions and limits toilet paper purchases to twelve rolls or one package per purchase.

If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, they and all members of their household must self-isolate.

This order lasts through 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 3.

City Manager Gina Nash encourages residents to visit cityofsachse.com/694/COVID-19 or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for more information on the novel coronavirus.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, she’s working to determine which staff members are essential. Her most immediate concern is creating a plan for city operations should any employees get sick.

Fire Chief Marty Wade has been designated Emergency Management Coordinator.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]