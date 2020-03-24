New coronavirus cases reported

Today there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and seven in Collin County.

An additional Dallas woman has died from complications, bringing the county’s total to five deaths. The new total number of cases is 169.

There are no cases in Sachse at this time, although Garland has four cases and Rowlett has one.

In Collin County, the total number of cases is 45, including one death. Ninety additional people are under monitoring. Two of the confirmed cases are Wylie residents.

This morning, Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued an order urging all residents to stay home, but allowing businesses to stay open if they follow preventative guidelines.

The city of Sachse is under a shelter-in-place order until 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 3.

