Counties report new coronavirus cases

Dallas and Collin Counties have provided updated numbers of COVID-19 cases.

There have been 78 new cases reported today, bringing the county total to 247. Yesterday there were only 14 new cases.

A woman in her 80s with no high-risk chronic health conditions has died of the virus. This makes six coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

In Collin County, officials identified eight new cases last night. This brings the county’s total to 53, with 88 additional people being monitored.

The new individuals are from Allen, McKinney, Richardson, Frisco and Melissa.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]