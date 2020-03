Dallas and Collin Counties have provided updated numbers of COVID-19 cases.

There have been 56 new cases in Dallas County, including the death of a woman in her 90s. There have now been 303 cases in the county and seven deaths.

Collin County confirmed 66 positive cases.

15 people have successfully recovered. Six are hospitalized and 44 remain in home isolation.

There are 95 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) at this time.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]