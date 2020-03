City officials received word yesterday afternoon that Sachse has its first coronavirus case.

A 58-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19, according to Garland Health Authority. She and three members of her household are in quarantine.

Updated case numbers will be available later today from Collin and Dallas Counties. Employees of the city of Sachse remind residents that the entire city, regardless of county, is under a shelter-in-place order.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]