Second coronavirus case confirmed

A second Sachse resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a 46-year-old man living in the same household as the first coronavirus case. Both patients, along with the other members of their household, are self-isolating at home.

Sachse is still under a shelter-in-place order declared by Mayor Mike Felix earlier this week. All non-essential businesses are closed, and residents are urged to stay home unless seeking medical attention or running errands for essential items.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]