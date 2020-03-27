Dallas, Collin Counties update confirmed case numbers

Both Dallas and Collin Counties had an increase in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 64 new cases since yesterday, bringing the county’s total to 367. There have been seven deaths from COVID-19.

Health officials also noted that hospitalizations have been increasing among patients, and that 36 percent of those in the hospital require intensive care.

Sachse has had two cases, Garland has had 18 and Rowlett has had seven.

In Collin County, 22 new cases were confirmed last night. There have been 88 total in the county, including one death.

Five cases had been confirmed in Wylie of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]