Allred to host telephone town hall, briefing on coronavirus

Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) will host a telephone town hall and briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

To listen and RSVP visit allred.house.gov.live.

Media can request interviews at [email protected]

Allred will be joined by local officials, health experts and a representative from the Small Business Administration to answer questions about the response to the coronavirus and to discuss resources available to individuals and small business owners.

Joining him will be Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins; Dr. Philip Huang, the Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services; Dr. Trish M. Perl, the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Susheel Kumar, Public Information Officer at the Small Business Administration to discuss the latest on the coronavirus and resources for the public.

This is Allred’s third town hall event on the coronavirus response. He hosted a telephone town hall on March 18 and a town hall at Dallas County Health and Human Services on March 6.