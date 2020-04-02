Food pantries, churches step up to fill gaps

The closure of schools and area businesses, along with job loss for some residents, is putting the squeeze on already tight food budgets for some families.

Food pantries, designated essential businesses by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, are drawing more and more people every week. But just like every other type of company, they’re having to completely change their protocols to protect customers and volunteers.

By Morgan Howard and Sonia Duggan • [email protected]