Council holds first Zoom session

Sachse City Council met via Zoom for the first time ever Monday night.

Virtual meetings are one of the precautions taken to lessen the spread of coronavirus. City Manager Gina Nash gave them further updates on the disease, reminding them that the city receives daily updates from Garland Health Authority that they promptly post.

Council approved various agreements related to covering costs of construction for the community center, re-striping roads and reimbursing PMB Station Developer, LLC.

For more details, see our April 16 issue.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]