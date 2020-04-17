Five more deaths reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,190 with 55 total deaths to date*.

The additional deaths include:

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male.

Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

