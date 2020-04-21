Council talks pandemic procedures, roadwork, library services

In a session held via Zoom, Sachse City Council met last night to hear coronavirus updates, vote on a depository bank, approve new computers for employees and discuss the last few months of library services.

The city has had 14 positive COVID-19 cases, with eight still active and six recovered.

Mayor Mike Felix follows Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ lead when determining the best protocol for the city. Felix’s orders apply to the whole city, regardless of county.

City Manager Gina Nash reported that public works projects are still underway, though they’re only completing ones that can be safely conducted while maintaining social distancing.

In his annual summary of library activities, Library Manager Daniel Laney described the new measures for meeting the community’s educational and entertainment needs. Digital library cards allow access to CloudLibrary, Hoopla and myON, and his staff puts on virtual story time each week.

Summer reading will be held entirely online this year to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Council voted to approve the purchase of new computers over a four-year span and made American National Bank of Texas the city’s depository bank.

More details will be in our April 30 issue.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]