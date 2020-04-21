Two new COVID-19 cases found in Sachse; one death reported in McKinney

An 86-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and coronavirus died this morning, April 21.

Collin County Health Care Services will not release further personal information.

Health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the county – including two in Sachse – this afternoon, bringing the adjusted reported total to 570 confirmed cases.

There are 173 active cases and 383 that have successfully recovered.

There are 17 cases hospitalized and 14 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 3,902 negative tests and 845 People Under Monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Allen – 37 year old male

Dallas – 46, 40, 19 and 38 year old females; 16 and 40 year old males

Frisco – 55 year old female; 31, 70, 16 and 20 year old males

Lavon – 67 year old female

McKinney – 40 and 28 year old females; 35 year old male

Plano – 43, 83, 56 and 68 year old females; 57, 71, 38 and 24 year old males

Princeton – 25 year old female

Sachse – 27 and 30 year old males

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]