As part of their “Drive by Discipline Referral” program, Wylie ISD administrators surprised WHS freshman Maggie Smith with a visit from the Phantom of the Opera. David Gaschen, now teaching in Frisco, played the role on Broadway and serenaded Maggie with “Music of the Night.”

Her parents jokingly referred her to the discipline program for all the time she spends singing show tunes around the house.

A story will be in our April 30 issue.