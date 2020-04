SHS senior wins district video contest

For one SHS senior, quarantine doesn’t have to be boring.

When her theatre class began making videos about the importance of sanitation, Tina Nguyen decided to take it to the next level. Using multicolored lights from a Bluetooth speaker and cleaning supplies as props, she created her own dance routine to Gloria Gaynor’s disco hit “I Will Survive.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]